Country music star Jake Owen announced as Stadium Series music act

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The work continues today at Carter-Finley Stadium as crews work on the rink for the Stadium Series game featuring the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals.

Tens of thousands of fans will be in the stands Saturday for the historic game featuring country music star Jake Owen who will be performing in the first intermission, according to the National Hockey League.

Lovelytheband will be performing during the pregame festivities.

We also have a better idea of how things will look once everything is in place. The NC State Marching Band will be seated in the north end zone.

The south end zone is where NC State students will get to enjoy the entire game.

The silver, black and red color scheme celebrates the Hurricanes' 25th anniversary.

Crowd size is expected to be nearly three times as many people that can pack into PNC Arena.

"It's one of the reasons why we play games in stadiums. Obviously 20,000 fans can go to the arena. This is a game that is boosted at 57-thousand. We're sold out. And it's to bring new fans in. And to expose the sport in a way that potentially has not been exposed. We want people to come here," said Steve Mayer with the NHL.

The parking lot will open at 2 p.m. in the afternoon on Saturday. Organizers are encouraging people to come early.

Don't forget about Carolina Hurricanes Fan Fest that is taking place in downtown Raleigh on Saturday.