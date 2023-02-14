NHL Stadium Series tickets sold out, be on the lookout for these fake ticket offers

With all the excitement around the outdoor hockey game, there are ticket and merchandise scammers that will be trying to get your money.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's just days away from the 2023 NHL Stadium Series where the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Washington Capitals on an outdoor rink at Carter Finley Stadium in Raleigh. With all the excitement around the outdoor hockey game, there are ticket and merchandise scammers that will be trying to get your money.

While tickets are sold out to the game, you can still find people reselling their tickets. On Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NHL, you can find dozens of "Verified Resale Tickets", which is where Ticketmaster guarantees the seat you buy is the seat you get from the fan-to-fan resale program. When checking for tickets, the least expensive ticket is just under $300.00, and the most expensive from a verified re-seller was offered at more than $10,000 a ticket.

Besides Ticketmaster, you can find tickets offered on other third-party websites. Nick Hill with the BBB says, "Make sure you know the difference between a verified re-seller or a scalper which can be anyone selling these tickets." It's key if you buy from a third-party website to look for the guarantee if you buy tickets and something goes wrong.

ABC11 Troubleshooter: Looking for love this Valentine's Day? Watch out for romance scammers

If you're buying directly from a seller on social media or a re-sale site, use extreme caution as you never know if the tickets are legit. You need to take the time to research the seller, before sending any money especially if the transaction is done all through cash apps. The Stadium Series is a fully mobile event, so you will need to have your ticket on your phone.

Besides ticket scammers, watch out for counterfeit Stadium Series merchandise that's sold on social media leading up to the outdoor hockey game, in the parking lot of the event, or during Fan Fest. This merchandise is often of poor quality or has spelling errors on it.

Of course, the safest way to pay is always with a credit card, which offers the most protection. If you're paying with cash or through a cash app, you must use caution and make sure the tickets are legit.