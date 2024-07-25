Delta agrees to reimburse customers for out-of-pocket expenses incurred during CrowdStrike mess

Delta CEO Ed Bastian announced the airline will reimburse customers for things like hotels, new flights, etc they had to buy during CrowdStrike mess.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Delta flights came in and took off from Raleigh-Durham International Airport as scheduled Thursday. That's a far cry from what it's been like since last Friday's CrowdStrike outage that grounded and delayed thousands of flights worldwide.

Delta's CEO announced Thursday that the company started operations with zero cancellations and expected normal operations to continue Friday and beyond.

Delta now says it will reimburse customers for reasonable costs -- such as tickets on other airlines, rental cars and hotels -- along with other expenses.

"It was a normal day, getting to the airport, getting to the gate, the flight took off on time, everything was fine," Laura Hunt said Thursday at RDU.

Same for Dylan Griffin who flew into RDU on Thursday.

"It seemed as smooth as it could have gone. I still haven't found my luggage but I'm sure it's somewhere around here," Griffin said.

The remnants of the massive delays and cancellations can still be seen at RDU with dozens of bags still sitting in the airport. They've been unclaimed for days as Delta tries to reconnect with passengers that were caught up in the scheduling nightmare.

Delta said customers still waiting on bags can either file a claim at one of their bag offices, online or by phone. Delta also announced it would reimburse passengers for out-of-pocket expenses, like flights on different airlines, rental cars, train tickets, hotels, meals and ground transportation expenses for flights between July 19 and July 28.

Flier Shara is one of those passengers. She was supposed to leave on her flight out of Austin, Texas, on Wednesday but had to delay her travels for a day.

"My original flight was leaving from Austin, and I had a connecting flight in Atlanta, to go to Norfolk, and I changed it to just go from Austin straight to Raleigh because I didn't want to take the risk of getting stuck in Atlanta," she said.

Delta is offering customers who choose to cancel their flight booked through July 28, an e-credit for the unused portion, but it is your right to get a refund, a refund you do have to request online through Delta.

The US Department of Transportation has opened an investigation into Delta's delays in connection to the worldwide disruptions.