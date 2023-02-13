Crews work overnight to shape ice for NHL Stadium Series game

The transformation continues at Carter-Finley Stadium as zambonis hit the newly-constructed ice rink.

RALEIGH, N.C. -- We are only five days away from this epic Stadium Series game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals.

We have been tracking the progress since crews arrived to transform Carter-Finley Stadium into a winter wonderland for hockey fans.

MORE INFO: ABC11's Guide to Capitals vs Canes in NHL Stadium Series 2023 in Raleigh

Chopper11 captured video Monday morning of zambonis clearing the ice and crews will work for hours overnight getting that ice ready for Saturday.

Fans are already gearing up with merchandise already flying off the shelves.

We talked with Brian Gordon who bought he and his wife's tickets in November.

He was here today picking up a patch for his jersey.

"We have been excited for years I mean this has been three years we've been waiting on it. 2 years they had to cancel it," said Gordon.

The fun kicks off this Friday with the Carolina Hurricanes Fan Fest in downtown Raleigh.

The free event will run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. rain or shine. ABC11 is a proud sponsor of the event.

Then on February 18 it is game time as the Hurricanes take on the Capitals.

The puck is scheduled to drop at 8 p.m. You can watch the game on ABC11 or on ESPN+.