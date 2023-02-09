Former Cane Cam Ward to hit the ice in alumni game before Stadium Series game

Ward will play with other alumni from the Canes before the actual game against the Washington Capitals.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Stadium Series game is just nine days away and now we're learning a big name in Canes history is returning for an encore.

Before the big game there will be an alum game on February 16 that will have former Canes goalie Cam Ward.

"It was a surprise. Obviously it was a huge honor, but I'm extremely thankful and humbled for. We're really looking forward to the 16. It's really given my family an opportunity to all be in Raleigh, which I don't know if that's ever happened," said Ward.

The day after the alumni game Carolina Hurricanes Fan Fest is going to be held in downtown Raleigh.

The free event will run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., rain or shine. ABC11 is a proud sponsor of the event.

Then on February 18, it's the Canes against the Capitals at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Puck drops at 8 p.m. You can watch the game on ABC11 and ESPN+.