Rink arrives for Carolina Hurricanes, Washington Capitals Stadium Series game

A 53-foot trailer arrived Monday morning with state of the art ice-making and ice-monitoring equipment used to create an NHL caliber sheet of ice.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Excitement is growing for the NHL Stadium Series game in Raleigh.

The Carolina Hurricanes are taking on the Washington Capitals in just under two weeks.

It's considered the largest mobile refrigeration unit in the world.

Don't forget to mark your calendar for Friday February 17 for the Carolina Hurricanes Fan Fest in downtown Raleigh.

The free event will run from 11 to 9 p.m., rain or shine. ABC11 is a proud sponsor of the event.

Then on February 18, it's game time at Carter-Finley Stadium. Puck drops at 8 p.m. You can watch the game on ABC11 and on ESPN+.