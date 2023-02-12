Caniacs gear up for Stadium Series one week away

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The moment Caniacs have been waiting for is just around the corner when the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Washington Capitals at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh on Feb. 18.

"It's going to be a once in a lifetime thing and I'm looking forward to it," Bonnie Elias said.

Stadium Series merchandise flew off the shelves at the Eye at the PNC Arena on Saturday.

"This will go on the bar and then we have the pucks," Jane Paul said. "We collect the pucks for everything that they have."

Paul, who waited since 2021 when the Stadium Series was supposed to happen but got canceled because of the pandemic, can soon flaunt what she believes is the number one team.

"We don't count Boston here, we're first," Paul said. "It's just amazing how we cheer for our team and how we stand up for the team. It's very exciting."

From dawn to dusk, fans have seen a glimpse of the behind the scenes work it takes to transform a football field into a hockey arena.

"It's fun to watch it take shape," David Armistead said. "I saw a picture of the big refrigeration truck they brought in. It's a big deal."

The puck will drop at 8 p.m. on Saturday. You can watch the game on ABC11 and on ESPN+.

