Canes Fan Fest | ABC11 Guide to Capitals vs Canes in NHL Stadium Series 2023 in Raleigh

The North Carolina Carolina Hurricanes are celebrating its 25 in the NHL with a Fan Fest a day before it plays in the NHL Stadium Series game.
The fun is scheduled for Friday, February 17, from 11 am - 9 pm on Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh.
The Carolina Hurricanes Fan Fest will be jam-packed with family-friendly fun, such as:
- photo ops with Canes Alumni and the Stanley Cup
- street hockey
- food trucks and beer garden
- art activations and face painting
- fireworks and drone light show
- live ice sculpture carvings
- ferris wheel and inflatables
This fun-filled day will end with a firework show finale!!
You can watch pre-game live from 7p-8p on our 24/7 live stream and mobile apps.
Fan Fest Parking
You can use parking decks and parking lots. There are over 70 places to park in Downtown Raleigh, according to the Downtown Raleigh Alliance website. For more information, visit the parking page on the City of Raleigh's website. Click on ADA-accessible on-street parking to find locations.
GAME DAY!
Saturday, February 18 will be the Washington Capitals vs the Canes at Carter Finley Stadium.
The game will be televised on ABC11 and ESPN+.
The Canes' mascot Stormy and NC By Train are encouraging fans to take the train to the Canes' outdoor game against the Washington Capitals at Carter Finley Stadium.
To book your train ticket, go to NCbyTrain.org.
TICKETS
If you're interested in tickets click on Ticketmaster. Prices range from $199 and up, depending on seating.
CANES GEAR
Canes fans can find plenty of gear, including the special NHL Stadium Series jerseys at the Canes' stores in PNC arena or online.
