'It's going to be a party': Game officials urge Stadium Series fans to arrive early

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Stadium Series coordinators are advising anyone attending the Carolina Hurricanes game at Carter Finley Stadium Saturday night to arrive early to avoid being stuck in what could be big traffic delays.

"We've definitely looked at the traffic situation," said NHL Chief Content Officer and Head of Events, Steve Mayer. "I have to admit, one of the reasons why I'm saying loud and clear-come early."

To encourage hours of early arrivals before the puck drops at 8 pm, gates open for pregame tailgating and Fan Fest action from 2 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at PNC Arena's East Parking Lot.

Lovelytheband will give a concert at 4:00 p.m. and Mayer said both teams will arrive at 5:15 p.m.

"The teams have really bought into coming to the stadium in a very unique way," Mayer said. "Pregame here because it's going to be a party."

The game is a fusion inspired by the electrifying college game day environment, while celebrating the Canes' 25th anniversary.

"We'll be proud to show off NC State as well as Carolina Hurricane hockey," Mayer said. "This is a global game that is televised around the world."

In a first for an NHL game, they will share the field with North Carolina State students. NC State's Joint ROTC will perform and present colors for the National Anthem played by NCSU's Marching Band, "The Power Sound Of The South."

Ripken, "The Bat Dog" who has amassed hundreds of thousands of fans retrieving bats for the Durham Bulls and going on the field for NC State Football games will be a headliner in the pregame ceremony leading the puck drop. Erik Cole, Mike Commodore and Chad LaRose from the 2006 Stanley Cup Championship team will sound the Storm Siren.

During First Intermission, Multi-Platinum Country Music Entertainer Jake Owen will headline the concert.