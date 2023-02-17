Fort Bragg veterans attending Stadium Series game

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nearly 57,000 fans will soon be filling up Carter-Finley Stadium for the Stadium Series including a group of Fort Bragg veterans who have some experience on the ice.

The veterans showcase was held today at Polar Ice in Raleigh.

ABC11 was there for the tournament.

Camp Patriot Hockey team was there competing against other veteran groups from around the country.

The service members will be in the fan zone tomorrow, helping to cheer on the Canes and say it's a huge honor.

"The support for the military, the support for veterans has been amazing over the last 20 years," said Sean Harjala who is the captain of Camp Patriot Hockey.

The Canes and Caps will some practice outside on Friday. Canes will hit the ice at 4 p.m. and then Caps at 6 p.m.