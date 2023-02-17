Carolina Hurricanes Fan Fest begins in downtown Raleigh

There will be two stages of live music, one at the Capitol and the other at City Plaza.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- All the excitement begins on Fayetteville Street in just a matter of hours for Fan Fest.

There will be two stages of live music, one at the Capitol and the other at City Plaza.

DJs start at 11 a.m. with live bands playing throughout the day.

There will also be food trucks, dozens of vendors and mascots from all over the state including Stormy, Muddy the Mudcat, and Wool E Bull.

SEE ALSO: 'It's going to be a party': Game officials urge Stadium Series fans to arrive early

This afternoon there will be a stampede of mini horses from 1 to 3 p.m.

From 2 to 6 p.m. you can take a picture with the holy grail of hockey, the Stanley Cup.

Tonight it's all eyes to the sky for a drone light show starting at 6, 7, and 8 p.m.

It all ends with a fireworks and drone light show finale at 9 p.m.

Fan Fest is free, but you will probably have to pay for parking downtown.

Pets are allowed, but there will be loud noises. The event is rain or shine.