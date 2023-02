Tailgaters party ahead of hockey game at Carter-Finley Stadium

There was no shortage of fun in the parking lot ahead of the NHL Stadium Series game in Raleigh.

Fans lined up hours ahead of the game to get a tailgating spot outside Carter-Finley Stadium.

Check out the video above to see the fun lucky fans at the front of the line had with their tailgating setup featuring food, drinks and games.

