WATCH: ABC11 NHL Stadium Series Pregame Special from Carter-Finley Stadium

Carolina Hurricans are set to host North Carolina's first ever NHL Stadium Series game.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Don't miss the ABC11 NHL Stadium Series Pregame Special from 7 p.m. until puck drop at 8 p.m.

You can watch the special on ABC11, the ABC11 North Carolina app or in the video player above.

The special will be hosted by ABC11's Steve Daniels, Lauren Johnson and Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker. The team will be rinkside at Carter-Finley Stadium and have live interviews with the NHL Commissioner, former Canes Goalie Kevin Weekes, Gov. Roy Cooper and more!

The special will also be a celebration of the Hurricanes' 25 years in Raleigh, featuring a look back at some of the franchise's most iconic moments.

Parking lots at the stadium opened at 2 p.m. with long lines and traffic already backing up in the area. All lots at Carter-Finley Stadium and PNC Arena only allowed people who prepaid to park.

Pregame festivities

Lovelytheband will give a concert at 4:00 p.m.

The Carolina Hurricanes will walk from PNC Arena to Carter-Finley Stadium, escorted by the NC State marching band and cheerleaders around 5:15 p.m.

"The teams have really bought into coming to the stadium in a very unique way," NHL Chief Content Officer and Head of Events Steve Mayer said. "Pregame here because it's going to be a party."

The game is a fusion inspired by the electrifying college game day environment while celebrating the Canes' 25th anniversary.

"We'll be proud to show off NC State as well as Carolina Hurricane hockey," Mayer said. "This is a global game that is televised around the world."

In a first for an NHL game, they will share the field with North Carolina State students. NC State's Joint ROTC will perform and present colors for the National Anthem played by NCSU's Marching Band, "The Power Sound Of The South."

Ripken The Bat Dog, who has amassed hundreds of thousands of fans retrieving bats for the Durham Bulls and going on the field for NC State Football games, will be a headliner in the pregame ceremony leading the puck drop.

Erik Cole, Mike Commodore and Chad LaRose from the 2006 Stanley Cup Championship team will sound the Storm Siren.

During First Intermission, Multi-Platinum Country Music Entertainer Jake Owen will headline a special concert.