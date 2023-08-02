Carolina Panthers Fan Fest kicks off at Bank of America Stadium

Panthers Coach Frank Reich wasted no time naming rookie Bryce Young as the team's starting quarterback for the Sept. 10 opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The start of the NFL football season is almost here and Panthers' fans have a lot to look forward to after the team drafted Bryce Young to be their franchise quarterback.

To build up the excitement the annual fan fest event is happening at Bank of America Stadium where supporters can watch the team practice as well as other fun spectacles, such as performances, fireworks and a laser show.

Tickets are $5 and all proceeds benefit Carolina Panthers charities.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 2. ABC11's Trayvon Martin will be reporting live from the festivities.

Schedule of Events: