Carolina Panthers pack boxes for Hurricane Florence victims

New Panthers owner David Tepper has said on several occasions that he's committed to helping the "Carolina Community."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Those words are being backed up to help Hurricane Florence victims.

Close to 80 staff members and players spent the beginning of the team's off week packing relief boxes.

That included David Tepper, himself, alongside Cam Newton and Luke Kuechly.

The assembly line style effort produced 1,500 boxes.

The plan is to knock out 2,500 more relief boxes this week and close to 25,000 when it's all said and done.

All of the food and supplies have been donated by Tepper.

Julius Peppers, from Wilson, said this is effort is personal for him as the region rebuilds in the wake of Florence.
