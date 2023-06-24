2 people assalted near Cary apartment, police searching for suspect

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cary police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect who assaulted two people Friday morning.

Police responded to calls about an assault at around 11:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of Parable Way. Police said a female victim reported being assaulted by an unknown male in the breezeway of an apartment building. A few minutes later, a second female victim reported a similar type of assault by an unknown male with a similar description, near the intersection of Stonewater Glen Lane & Mesquite Ridge Place.

According to police, the distance between the locations of the two incidents is less than one-half of a mile apart.

The suspect is described as a male, 5'9 to 5'10 with a stocky/average build. He was wearing a dark in color sweatshirt with blue lettering, dark pants, dark sneakers, and a black COVID mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cary Police at (919) 469-4012.

