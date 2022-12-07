Their goal was to raise $600 at bake sale for Cure SMA, until a neighbor gave them $60,000 donation

A Wake County sixth grader is stunned after receiving a $60,000 donation during a neighborhood fundraiser bake sale over the weekend.

Twelve-year-old Brady Chan and several other kids in his Cary, NC neighborhood organized the bake sale. Their goal was to raise 600 dollars for the nonprofit, Cure SMA. The organization provides support and research into Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).

Chan was diagnosed at 18 months with the rare genetic disease that affects motor nerve cells in the spinal cord and weakens muscles. SMA affects approximately 1 in every 11,000 births in the U.S. according to Cure SMA.

The kid's bake sale had raised almost $1,900 by the end of the day Sunday, December 3. They say they were cleaning up feeling good about their successful endeavor and were all shocked when a neighbor who wants to remain anonymous delivered a check for sixty thousand dollars.

"At first, I was like, six, that's 60,000? Cool," Chan explained. "And then I realized that is like a ton of money. I was like, oh, wow! I was really excited and happy because that's like that could help a lot of people."

Chan's mom, Mimi was brought to tears explaining how much it meant to receive such a big donation.

"As a family that has been on the receiving end of living with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, 60,000 dollars can help so many families," Mimi Chan said. "Sorry, I did not mean to let the tears out, but it's huge. It will help so many families."

The neighborhood kids are holding one more bake sale Saturday, December 10 in Cary at their Lochmere neighborhood at the intersection of Dutchman Downs and Belgium Drive from 10 am to 1 pm