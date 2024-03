Wake County man turns $30 into $100,000 scratch off win

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cary man won big on a $30 scratch-off ticket he bought from his store.

Jaydev Trivedi bought a $5,000,000 Ultimate ticket from Plaza Convenience on North Harrison Avenue in Cary. According to the NC Education Lottery, Trivedi owns the store and bought his ticket from a clerk at the store.

After required state and federal tax withholdings Trivedi took home $71,259.

ALSO SEE: 8 sites get licenses to take sports wagers in North Carolina, here's the list