7 sites get licenses to take sports wagers in North Carolina, here's the list

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina has issued operator licenses to seven companies to host interactive sports wagering.

The General Assembly approved legislation last year to make gambling on sports legal in the Tar Heel State.

The North Carolina Lottery Commission announced on Thursday that it has issued the first round of licenses.

Here are the 7 sites licensed in NC:

Betfair Interactive US, LLC (dba: FanDuel Sportsbook)

BETMGM, LLC

Crown NC Gaming, LLC (dba: DraftKings)

FBG Enterprises Opco, LLC (dba: Fanatics Sportsbook)

Hillside (North Carolina), LLC (dba: bet365)

Penn Sports Interactive, LLC (dba: ESPN BET)

Underdog Sports Wagering LLC

North Carolinians can begin preparing for the first day of sports betting by registering with one of the companies, setting up accounts, and making deposits as of noon on Friday.

What to know if you're planning to place bets

You must be 21

You have to set up accounts with a licensed operator via computer, phone or other electronic device to place sports wagers

Wagers can be placed starting March 11. No legal sports wagering can occur in the state until then.

A list of all licensees is maintained on the Commission's website.

