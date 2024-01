Caesars bringing mobile sports betting to North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Caesars Entertainment announced that it will provide mobile sports betting in North Carolina.

Caesars said it is expanding its relationship with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians to bring the company's sports wagering platform online in the Tar Heel State.

Caesars Sportsbook will go live when online sports betting launches in North Carolina on March 11.

Fans can begin sign-ups and deposits starting March 1.