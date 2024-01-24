State Lottery Commission could reveal sports betting start date

The agenda for today’s meeting lists sports wagering authorization as an action item.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- We could find out when sports betting will begin in North Carolina during today's State Lottery Commission meeting.

Companies that want to launch betting services within the state had to file their applications before the new year.

The commission wants prospective wagering operators to submit their proposed internal controls by January 26.

That means license applicants must show the commission they would be ready to offer sports wagering on the first day sport betting goes live in the state.