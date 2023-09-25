USPS driver with revoked license cited after striking 2 pedestrians in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two pedestrians were taken to a hospital after they were struck by a United States Postal Service vehicle on Monday afternoon.

Cary Police said the postal employee was driving with a revoked license.

The crash happened about 1:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Wrenn Drive.

The USPS vehicle was turning onto Wrenn Drive from the Post Office parking lot when it struck two adults who were walking.

Police said it appeared the two people suffered "very minor non-life-threatening injuries," but they were taken to a hospital as a caution.

The USPS driver, Fatima McDaniel, 38, of Clayton, was cited for driving with a revoked license and failure to yield to pedestrians.