Cary Town Council District D candidate requests run-off election in November

In District D, voters made history by electing Sarika Bansal. She became the first Indian American elected to the Cary Town Council.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some voters in Cary will need to turn back up at the polls in November for a run-off.

Cary held its general election on Oct. 10. In that election, Incumbent Mayor Harold Weinbrecht won re-election as did Council Member Lori Bush. However, Council for District C went to newcomer Michelle Craig, who ousted incumbent Don Fratz.

Council for District C was seemingly won by Sarika Bansal in a race decided by less than 1,000 votes.

However, the second place candidate, Rachel Jordan, has filed documents with the State Board of Elections requesting a run-off election in November.

"The runoff election will allow constituents in District D to cast their votes again and choose the candidate who best represents their vision and aspirations," Jordan's campaign manager said in a statement.

Bansal received 49% of the total votes cast. Without having reached the 50% threshold, the second place finisher is entitled to request a run-off just between those two candidates.

The November run-off election is scheduled to take place Nov. 7.

