death investigation

Man found shot dead in Cary neighborhood, police investigating

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cary Police Department officers are investigating after a man was found shot dead in a Cary neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Connemara Drive in the Somerset Community just after 4 p.m. When they arrived, officers said they found the man dead.

The identity of the man has not been disclosed at this time.

Officers said they do not have a suspect in custody at this time but believe the incident to be no threat to the community.

An investigation is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
carywake countyman killedwake county newsdeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEATH INVESTIGATION
Fort Hood soldier found dead after reporting abuse to Army
Former UNCW professor's death ruled a suicide
Coroner: Death of baby with COVID-19 investigated as co-sleeping accident
Former UNCW professor found dead in NC home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raleigh mayor issues curfew for Friday and Saturday nights
Trump's big night: Expect talk of GOP progress, Dem anarchy
Customers attacked Cary restaurant workers when asked to wear mask
LATEST: UNC, NC State report new COVID-19 clusters
DA: No charges filed in death of man shot by Raleigh officer
NC's Cawthorn calls RNC speech 'surreal'
Gov. Cooper announces rent, utility relief programs for families
Show More
Duke's Coach K urges students to vote to end systemic racism
Raleigh-based U.S. Veterans Corps provide relief to Louisiana
Police look for Wake prison offender who left job assignment in Apex
Fort Bragg paratrooper injured during live-fire exercise
Colonel acquitted of sex assault charges in military trial
More TOP STORIES News