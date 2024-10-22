Weavers Pond neighbors unsettled by investigation after missing man's body found in drainage pond

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Neighbors in one Wake County community have major questions after a week-long search for a missing man ended in a tragic discovery Monday.

Zebulon Police said the body pulled out of a drainage pond on Monday in the Weavers Pond community was that of Kareem Shabazz, the Raleigh man who went missing from that area last week.

On Tuesday, several neighbors called the situation "bizarre" -- saying it was strange that the retention pond where the body was discovered could have concealed a body for a week, especially with such a large search party looking for him.

It just seems really bizarre and off. - Elyse, Weavers Pond resident

Dozens of officers and K9 units were in the area searching after Shabazz went missing last week.

"He was in a sewage kind of retention pond, which seems bizarre for six days, especially with all the cops and family and dogs and drones out here," said one neighbor who identified herself only as Elyse.

Neighbors said they were also expecting a large law enforcement response again Tuesday and wondered where things stand in the investigation. A Zebulon town spokesperson said that evidence-gathering was completed Monday night and that though they would retain an increased presence in the neighborhood for residents' peace of mind, there would no longer be a 24/7 police presence.

Kareem Shabazz's body was found in this drainage pond.

"I just feel like something's up," Elyse said. "The fact they said they'd be out here all day today and nobody's been out here. Maybe they got something by finding the body, which we hope is the case, but it just seems really bizarre and off."

Shabazz was last seen detailing a car in the driveway of a home in the Weavers Pond community. Neighbors said he was with another man at the time. Police said they believe he left the area on foot, heading to Walmart, and that he wasn't spotted again before his body was found.

Kareem Shabazz Courtesy of family

Elyse said it's hard for her to believe Shabazz would have attempted to walk to Walmart because it's miles away. She said it's been strange processing the events of the last week.

"Everybody feels a little weird," she said. "Especially the people that are closer to it have this kind of just -- we don't feel scared. It feels isolated, but like we're being left out. Like we are. Information is being left out."

ABC11 reached Shabazz's sister on Tuesday, who said she's working with Zebulon Police and did not have a response to the questions being raised by neighbors. She said she was hoping she would get an update from investigators soon.

