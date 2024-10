Search underway for Raleigh man Kareem Shabazz last seen this week in Zebulon

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A search is underway for a missing man in Wake County.

The Zebulon Police Department was out in Weaver's Pond neighborhood Thursday, trying to find Kareem Shabazz.

Authorities say Shabazz was last seen Tuesday afternoon doing car detail work. He left on foot believed to be heading to Walmart, but he hasn't been seen since.

Officials want to make it clear Shabazz is from Raleigh and was only in Zebulon Tuesday for work.

Knightdale and Wendall police have joined the search.