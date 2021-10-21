1 dead, 1 seriously injured in shooting near Cary apartment, officials say

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead following a shooting near a Cary apartment complex.
The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on Village Greenway. Upon arrival, officers found one person dead in the parking lot.
A second victim, who had also been shot, was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
On Thursday morning, police identified the man who died as 34-year-old Gilbert Noel Guzman. The person who was shot still has not been identified.
This is the second homicide investigation this year in Cary. The first happened in February on Reed Street.
