Cary Theater hosting premiere fundraiser for new feature film

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A theater in Cary is preparing to roll out the red carpet for a good cause.

The Cary Theater is hosting a red-carpet premiere of the feature film 1521 Sunday. The movie is based on the story of the Spanish conquest of the Philippines.

The film's producer and director will take part in the premiere. The event was organized by the Filipino American Chamber of Commerce of North Carolina and the local chapter of Gawad Kaling, a nonprofit working to eradicate poverty and build homes for those in need in the Philippines.

The premiere will serve as a fundraiser for the nonprofit.

"We were so surprised because we're sold out," local coordinator with Gawad Kaling Irene Olivia said. "We're grateful for the producer for allowing us to show that here in North Carolina in Cary."

The film 1521 will release nationwide in September.