Clinton resident Michael Eaves decided to play Cash 5 for the first time in his life and wound up winning $331,792.

Sampson County man wins Cash 5 jackpot on first try at game

CLINTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Call it beginner's luck, call it fate -- either way, a Sampson County man who had never played Cash 5 decided to give it a shot and won the $331,792 jackpot.

"It was my first time playing that game," said Clinton resident Michael Eaves.

Eaves bought his Quick Pick ticket on Wednesday using the NC Lottery app.

"I was just sitting there in my recliner that evening, and I purchased the tickets using my smartphone," Eaves said.

After checking his numbers the next morning, Eaves told his wife that he thought he won.

"I still wasn't certain," he said. "When I decided it was real, we began discussing how we were going to use the money."

He collected his prize on Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $236,404.

Eaves said they want to use the money to help with house and car payments. He also planned to give some money to charity and to his church.