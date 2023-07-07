Large search underway for missing 71-year-old in Wake County

A 71-year-old man walked away from his home Thursday night and has not been seen since.

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 71-year-old man walked away from his home Thursday night and has not been seen since.

Wake County Sheriff's Office set up a command center and is actively searching for Cecil Olive.

Olive's family said they spent a few hours searching for him Thursday before calling 911 at 10:30 p.m.

Olive is believed to have dementia or Alzehimer's disease. He was last seen walking near Evans Road and Grouse Trail in Apex.

With temperatures expected in the mid 90s, authorities know the clock is ticking to get Olive home safe.

"The more time that passes by, the more distance that could be occurring. And we don't have any idea at this point if he got in a car with someone, if he's still on foot, if he's laid down somewhere because he's tired. That'd be perfectly understandable, so we just don't know ," Tony Godwin said.

Olive stands 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and black shorts. Anyone with information about where he may be is asked to call 911.