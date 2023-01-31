Some cell phone promotions may cost you more if you don't take these steps

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- When you're pitched a great deal to save money on your monthly bill, it's tough not to sign on. However, ABC11 Troubleshooter Diane Wilson continues to hear from frustrated viewers who sign up for a deal and end up paying more.

You will see the different deals advertised often when it comes to cell phone plans. An ABC11 viewer reached out to Wilson after a sales rep for his cell phone company told him he could save an additional $25 a month with their military discount. He was approved and got the discount, but when it came time for his monthly bill, his bill was actually higher than the previous month. The reason why is he could only qualify for one discount program. Before adding the military discount, he was already part of the 55+ loyalty phone program for years which with his two phones gave him a $40.00 discount a month. Once you added the military discount it canceled out the 55+ loyalty phone program he was part of for years.

After realizing he was spending more each month with the military discount, he tried to switch back to his original plan but says he was told no multiple times by the cell phone representatives. He reached out to Wilson as he said he never would have switched to the military discount if the sales representative would have told him he would lose his original discount, and spend more each month with the military discount.

SEE ALSO: Rental scam dupes Durham man out of thousands of dollars, gets him evicted from his home

Wilson got in touch with his cell phone provider, and the ABC11 viewer got an email from the executive office of his cell phone company that apologized for his troubles. They removed the military discount and put him back on his original discount plan, which saved him more money each month.

Before you make the switch to a different plan whether it be for TV, your cell phone, or your internet provider, you need to get the details in writing. You can't just go by what you're told verbally. Ask the company to show you exactly what you'll be paying with the new promotion and then compare that with what you're currently paying.