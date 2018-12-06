Cellphone could reveal motive behind Wake Forest triple murder, investigators say

Jonathan Sander appearing in court

WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --
Officials have issued a search warrant for a cell phone in a case where a Wake Forest man allegedly killed three of his neighbors.

Jonathan Sander, 52, is accused of shooting and killing his neighbors, who were identified as Sandy Mazzella, 47, Stephanie Ann Mazzella, 43, and Elaine Toby Mazzella, 76.

The shootings happened on March 25, 2016 at the home of the Mazzellas in the 5900 block of Clearsprings Drive in Wake Forest.

Warrants show Sander confessed to murdering the three people. He is currently being held in the Wake County Detention Center.

This week, investigators issued a search warrant for the cell phone that was kept as evidence in the case. They believe the phone from Sander's home may help establish a motive.

