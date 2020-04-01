RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Wake County is now believed to be the largest county in North Carolina, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates.
The annual population estimate for 2019 was published on April 26. It showed Wake County with a population of 1,111,761 and Mecklenburg County with a population of 1,110,356.
CLICK HERE: For everything you need to know about the 2020 Census
The 2018 estimate had Mecklenburg County leading Wake County by approximately 1,500 people.
Charlotte is still considerably more populated than Raleigh (872,498 versus 460,298).
The estimate also showed North Carolina's population increased by about 100,000 people, placing the state's population at 10,488,084.
All of these numbers are estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, but 2020 is an official census year. That means we will get much more accurate numbers very soon.
To help make sure those numbers are accurate, remember to fill out the census yourself by going to My2020Census.gov.
The 2020 census is the 24th time the United States has counted its population since 1790. The count helps determine political representation, distribution of federal spending, approval of infrastructure developments, and much more.
Wake County now has larger population than Mecklenburg County, U.S. Census Bureau estimates
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News