Leaders, advocates gather at NC State to help build equity in communities

Community leaders and equity advocates from all over the state gathered on NC State’s campus to talk about improving equity across the state and how Census data can help with that.

The goal of NC Counts Coalition's "We Still Count" conference is to build long-term partnerships to advance equity.

A key foundation for the conference is the Census which has ended for this year, but Executive Director Stacey Carless says the information gathered in that data influences resources and decisions like politics redistricting.

"We are going to talk about the 2020 census and what we learned and how we are living into the 2030 Census because it's not too early to start planning. We have to do everything that we can to make sure that historically under counted communities are counted," Carless said.

There are organizations and non-profits from all across the state representing different cultures and perspectives.

The conference will wrap up around 5 p.m. Thursday evening.