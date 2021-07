CHADBORUN, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people were killed and one person was injured in an eastern North Carolina shooting at a "large party" early Saturday morning, police say.Around 3:45 a.m., Chadbourn police were called to a shooting at a parking lot near Broadway Road where a large party was underway.Officials have not identified the shooting victims at this time; nor have they named a suspect.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Chadbourn Police Department at (910) 654-4146.