James Cameron's deep-sea exhibit opens at Raleigh museum

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- "Challenging the Deep," the new exhibit from explorer and filmmaker James Cameron, is open at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences.

In Cameron's words, "experience how my deep-sea expeditions and love of science and technology have propelled me to explore and have also influenced my career as a film director."

The immersive exhibit traces Cameron's record-breaking dive to the bottom of the ocean in the Deep Sea Challenger.

It also shows you the shipwrecks of the Titanic and the German battleship Bismarck.

The exhibit is open through May 7.