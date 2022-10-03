Many still in the dark as Duke Energy works to repair remaining outages

Many across the Triangle are still without power Sunday as Duke Energy crews continue to work to restore remaining power.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Andrew Huberty spent the weekend in and out of his car, but for now, his car is the only place to keep his phone charged and watch his favorite shows.

"I can't stay in my car forever," Huberty said. "It's been a struggle. I'm kinda living out the car and next to candles all night."

His Chapel Hill apartment complex, Laurel Ridge Homes, remains in the dark. The power went out Saturday afternoon after a tree fell in the area, and according to a Duke Energy Outage map it could be Monday morning before power is restored.

"I was walking outside and I heard the tree fall and I was like I'm going to go to Walmart anyways. Slight inconvenience, but Im going to go. Came back, the road was blocked off and I couldn't get back in my house," Huberty added.

Alphonso Winn also lives in Laurel Ridge Apartments, and described the moments when his home went dark.

"It wasn't no flickering. It just went right off," he said . "I was on my computer doing my homework and it just came off, and I went downstairs and asked if they're okay."

Alphonso is a 7th Grader concerned about his homework and said his Sunday's are pretty routine, but not today.

"We gotta get our school clothes ready. We gotta make sure we have our homework done and our computers charged. It doesn't feel normal, really," Alphonso said.

213 customers are impacted with this outage. It's a small number compared to the 950,000 repairs crew have made since remnants of Ian rolled through the state on Friday.

It is still an inconvenience for the families who live in the triangle like Abdou Sakr and his dad.

" No power, no nothing. It's been hard," Sakr said.

A representative with Duke Energy said this process will take some time. The tree had to be removed, a new utility pole brought in and then crews will transfer the lines from the old pole to the new pole.

Duke Energy is asking the community to remain patient as the last of the remaining outages are repaired.