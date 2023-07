Crews battle fire on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill, roads closed

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fire crews in Chapel Hill responded to a fire on Franklin Street Saturday afternoon.

Crews are working to put out the fire near the Mediterranean Deli in the 400 block of Franklin Street, according to the Chapell Hill Fire Department.

Franklin Street is closed between Mallette Street and Kenan Street.

This is a breaking story.

Featured video is ABC11 24/7 Livestream