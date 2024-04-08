Loved ones of Chapel Hill musician Dex Romweber celebrate his life

"Dex lived, and Dex lived his way," one of his loved ones said. "May we know that Dex is still with us through his music, through our experience, through liberation."

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Loved ones of musician and Chapel Hill native Dexter Romweber came together to celebrate his life on Sunday.

Romweber died back in February this year.

Born in Indiana, the rock legend moved to the Triangle as a child where he formed his first band. Romweber later became a staple in the local music scene.

His family announced his death on the musician's Facebook page. They wrote: "It is believed he died of natural causes; a medical exam is pending."

Romweber was 57 years old.