Man injured in Chapel Hill road rage shooting on US 15-501, police say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chapel Hill police officers are investigating a road rage shooting that happened Monday night.

Authorities said it happened around 7 p.m. near Fordham Boulevard (US Highway 15-501) and Sage Road.

Officers found a victim who said he and occupants of a blue Mazda began yelling between cars about being cut off. Next, a passenger in the Mazda fired a gun at the victim, striking his vehicle and leg.

Police released a picture of the Mazda and the people inside it, hoping someone can help police identify the suspects.

If you have information about these crimes or the people responsible, please call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515.

The victim was taken to UNC Hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooter left the area heading south on Fordham Boulevard.



