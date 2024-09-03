Road rage blamed for Granville County highway shooting between Mustang and truck driver

A road rage incident turned into a shooting in Granville County on Tuesday.

A road rage incident turned into a shooting in Granville County on Tuesday.

A road rage incident turned into a shooting in Granville County on Tuesday.

A road rage incident turned into a shooting in Granville County on Tuesday.

OXFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A road rage incident turned into a shooting in Granville County on Tuesday.

It happened in the morning on NC-96.

Granville County Sheriff Robert D. Fountain jr. said a truck got rear-ended by a black Mustang. When the truck driver got out to check his vehicle, the driver of the Mustang fired off several shots.

At least one of the bullets hit the truck driver in their ankle or foot.

Investigators have not released any specifics about what may have happened prior to the Mustang ramming the truck.

The driver of the Mustang has not been identified or captured.