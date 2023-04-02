1 injured in shooting near UNC-Chapel Hill campus

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting in Chapel Hill Sunday near UNC's campus.

Chapel Hill police responded to calls about a person with a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Mason Farm Road at 2 p.m. The condition of the victim is unknown.

According to campus officials, the victim is not affiliated with UNC-Chapel Hill. The location where the incident happened is not on the main part of campus, and is owned by the University and leased through a real estate company.

Officers said the suspect, a 28-year-old man, has been identified but has not been apprehended. He is described as 6 foot tall, 180 lbs. and wearing a white shirt with black pants and black shoes.

Police said the incident appears to be targeted and there is no threat to the campus community.

Mason Farm Road is currently closed between Fordham Boulevard and Oteys Road

Anyone with information should call 911 or UNC Police. The UNC Police Departmentisavailable 24 hours a dayby calling 911 in an emergency or919-962-8100 for non-emergency assistance. Officers are also available in person at the Public Safety Building located at 285 Manning Drive.

