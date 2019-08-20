Charges dropped in Durham against STAYUMBL driver involved in incident with school bus

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver in the Triangle infamous for her vanity license plate and propensity for finding herself in traffic disputes had criminal charges related to an incident with a school bus dropped Tuesday in a Durham courtroom.

Diana Mems, known across the Triangle for her former license plate that read STAYUMBL, has been involved in 31 wrecks in Durham since 2000. According to Durham Police Department, she was not at fault in most of those crashes.

Tuesday she appeared in court on charges related to an April 2019 case.

In that case a Durham school bus driver filmed Mems. The bus driver said Mems swerved into the same lane and started hitting her brakes. The bus and Mems did not crash, but the video received a lot of attention online--much of it from people who have encountered similar roadway behavior from a car with the license plate STAYUMBL.

Tuesday, charges related to the school bus incident were dropped after a motion for continuance was denied.

Mems still faces criminal charges in Wake County.

Wake County District Attorney's Office previously called Mems a "hazard on the road."

North Carolina Department of Insurance is looking into whether Mems committed insurance fraud while driving with her STAYUMBL license plate.

NOTE: Video in this article is from a previous story involving Mems.
