Ride for Charlotte: Wake County toddler with leukemia wants to see motorcycles for her birthday and these women are stepping up

By
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County toddler battling leukemia wants to see a lot of motorcycles for her second birthday and the women of the Raleigh Chrome Angelz riding club are working to make her wish come true.

Charlotte Lalas and her family live in Zebulon and the parade of motorcycles will pass by their home on Saturday.

Charlotte just wrapped up her first year of treatment for B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

She has undergone two bone marrow aspirations and countless doses of chemotherapy, according to her mother's post on Facebook.

Members of the all-female Road Sirenz chapter of the Chrome Angelz motorcycle riding club are recruiting people to participate in Charlotte's birthday parade.

They will have a registration table at the Wakelon Elementary School on Pippin Rd. in Zebulon.

Participants should arrive to register by 11:20 a.m on Saturday.

Riders are encouraged to donate $20 each to help pay for Charlotte's medical care.

The family will also be collecting birthday gifts for Charlotte.

Nearly 200 people have registered.

Tobacco Road Harley Davidson is helping organize the event. They have more information here.
