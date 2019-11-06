63-year-old Charlotte teacher accused of sex with student dead in apparent murder-suicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Charlotte teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a student is dead after an apparent murder-suicide.

A SWAT team found 63-year-old Emma Ogle and her husband, Michael, dead inside their home Wednesday morning, WSOC reported.

Detectives said a relative went to the home in the 9800 block of Hambright Road in Huntersville when Michael Ogle, 59, failed to show up for work Wednesday morning.

That family member told police she saw Emma Ogle inside the house holding a gun.

Once swat officers entered the home, they found both people dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Ogle, a teacher at Garinger High School, allegedly began a relationship with a 17-year-old student in the spring and it turned sexual during the summer.

She had been suspended with pay from the school pending an investigation.

Ogle was arrested on Halloween but had bonded out of jail.

NOTE: Video is from a previous story and will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
charlottencrapechild abuseteacher arrestedsex crimesex abusemurder suicide
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deputy shot, suspect killed during scuffle at Cape Fear Valley hospital
2 arrested, accused of assault after Luke Bryan concert
Woman stole NC State student's SUV at gunpoint: Police
Reward offered for capture of escaped 13-year-old double-murder suspect
'I'm not racist:' Instagram video shows Wake Co. coach using n-word
Cumberland County teacher buys sweatshirts for students
Durham, Chapel Hill mayors re-elected; affordable housing bond approved
Show More
Dems flip Virginia; Kentucky governor race too close to call
Woman who gave the finger to Trump's car wins election
Durham teachers protest state budget battle
Suspect in custody for killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
Save hundreds with these easy car care hacks
More TOP STORIES News