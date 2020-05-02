Coronavirus

Chatham Charter School holds special graduation for senior enlisting in Marines early due to COVID-19

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chatham Charter School held a special commencement ceremony for a senior who has to report to the Marines Sunday.

Graduating senior Dylan Brown date to report to the United States Marines was moved from mid-May to May 3 because of COVID-19.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The original commencement date for Chatham Charter was May 15 so the school held a ceremony for Brown through an invitational live stream.

"It was encouraging to our staff, members of Class of 2020 and their families when our first senior graduated. Dylan Brown had to report to the Marines on Sunday, May 3, so we held a special Commencement ceremony for him and his immediate family," said Dr. John Eldridge, Head of School.

Brown is the first of 45 seniors to graduate from Chatham Charter this year.

"It was important to us that Dylan not miss the milestone of high school graduation because of circumstances beyond his control, particularly because of a noble decision to serve our country through the military. Where there's a will, there's a way," explained Eldridge.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychatham countysiler cityeducationhigh schoolcoronavirusgraduationchatham county newsmarines
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LATEST: 586 more COVID-19 cases in largest single day increase
Aldi opens new Raleigh location one month early amid COVID-19
How to combat post-quarantine separation anxiety in dogs
How to volunteer from home during COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 586 more COVID-19 cases in largest single day increase
Man killed in morning Durham shooting
Duke, UNC doctors talk possibility of second wave of COVID-19
Aldi opens new Raleigh location one month early amid COVID-19
2,900 Fort Bragg paratroopers begin redeployment from Middle East
Health official says US missed some chances to slow virus
1 Houston police officer killed, 1 injured in copter crash
Show More
Restaurant association wants Gov. Cooper to allow dine-in again
How to combat post-quarantine separation anxiety in dogs
Gonza Tacos & Tequila starts to accept takeout orders
Grim Reaper visits Florida's reopened beaches amid coronavirus
Mom of missing kids appeared in court; Husband could testify in case
More TOP STORIES News