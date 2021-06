CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three firefighters were injured while battling an overnight fire in Goldston.The fire happened at the Indian Creek Estates.North Carolina fire officials said the fire began as a mattress fire.The Chatham County Sheriff's Office told ABC11 the fire overwhelmed local resources but is now under control. The home was a total loss.Two of the injured firefighters are from Goldston and one is from Bennett. All three were taken to the hospital for heat-related injuries but officials said they will be released today