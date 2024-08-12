Northern Wake Fire Department firefighter injured fighting flames in home's basement

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- A firefighter in Wake County had to be rushed to the hospital while battling a fire inside a home near Wake Forest.

The home, which is located on Mangum Hollow Drive, caught fire in the early afternoon Monday.

The fire sparked in the basement of the home.

While walking down the stairs to get closer to the flame, the Northern Wake Fire Department firefighter fell and got hurt.

He was taken to Duke Medical Center to be evaluated. His injuries are not life threatening.

The fire has since been extinguished. ABC11 is working to gather more information about the cause of the fire and extent of any damages.