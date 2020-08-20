raleigh news

57-year-old randomly attacked, killed on Raleigh trail had just become a grandfather, family says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway after a man was attacked along a Raleigh greenway Thursday afternoon.

The assault happened just after 12 p.m. on the Walnut Creek Trail near S. Saunders Street, according to a news release from Raleigh Police Department. Officers said they found a man on the greenway with serious injuries. He was immediately taken to the hospital where he later died.

Friday morning, Raleigh police officers identified the man as Chauncey Weinkoop Depew Jr. Depew was 57.

Depew's grieving family declined to speak on camera, but they released the following statement to ABC11.

"Chauncey "Chip" Weinkoop Depew Jr. was a loving and caring father and recent grandfather. Chip was an avid sportsman who loved to cycle, kayak, and photograph wildlife. He found peace in solitude, keeping mostly to himself and his immediate family. In sum, he lived a quiet and uncomplicated life. For these reasons, our family is unable to comprehend this random act of violence in the town we have called home for nearly 30 years."



Anyone with information on the person responsible for the attack is asked to contact the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 834-4357.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighassaultman killedraleigh news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RALEIGH NEWS
4 arrested in death of Raleigh 17-year-old
Raleigh chef, Lenovo come together to help kids during pandemic
New 'adverse market fee' could impact homeowners trying to refinance
911 call released in case of girl found dead at Bojangles
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Laura forms, continues track to Gulf of Mexico
President Trump to visit NC on Monday
LATEST: More than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in NC
George Floyd mural in Minneapolis defaced with paint
Durham restaurants help fill 264 backpacks of supplies for kids
Raleigh brothers make $5,000 donation to frontline workers
Stepdad shoots, kills stepdaughter in Johnston Co.: Sheriff
Show More
Army searching for missing Fort Hood soldier Elder Fernandes
Golden State Killer sentenced to life for 26 rapes, slayings
The 411: FDA approves clear masks
Postmaster says ballots No. 1 priority, but details no plan
Garner woman celebrates 107th birthday
More TOP STORIES News