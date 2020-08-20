57-year-old randomly attacked, killed on Raleigh trail had just become a grandfather, family says

#Breaking-The family of Chauncey Depew, who died after being attacked on a Raleigh greenway sent me this statement. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/uuO5I0U4Z6 — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) August 21, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway after a man was attacked along a Raleigh greenway Thursday afternoon.The assault happened just after 12 p.m. on the Walnut Creek Trail near S. Saunders Street, according to a news release from Raleigh Police Department. Officers said they found a man on the greenway with serious injuries. He was immediately taken to the hospital where he later died.Friday morning, Raleigh police officers identified the man as Chauncey Weinkoop Depew Jr. Depew was 57.Depew's grieving family declined to speak on camera, but they released the following statement to ABC11."Chauncey "Chip" Weinkoop Depew Jr. was a loving and caring father and recent grandfather. Chip was an avid sportsman who loved to cycle, kayak, and photograph wildlife. He found peace in solitude, keeping mostly to himself and his immediate family. In sum, he lived a quiet and uncomplicated life. For these reasons, our family is unable to comprehend this random act of violence in the town we have called home for nearly 30 years."Anyone with information on the person responsible for the attack is asked to contact the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 834-4357.