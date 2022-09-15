Holiday flights on track to be most expensive in 5 years

Get ready to pay up for holiday flights. Plane ticket prices for Thanksgiving and Christmas are on track to be the most expensive in five years.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Get ready to pay up for holiday flights. Plane ticket prices for Thanksgiving and Christmas are on track to be the most expensive in five years.

Domestic airfare for Thanksgiving is averaging about $350 round trip, according to Hopper. That's up 22% from 2019 prices.

For Christmas the average domestic round trip is now at $460, that's up more than 30% compared to 2019.

If you are still planning to take to the skies to get to your destination, travel experts say don't wait too late to book the trip.

"Prices will fluctuate in the coming weeks especially as we head toward mid-October. But we recommend booking no later than mid-October for the best deals," Lindsay Schwimer said.

Travel experts say there are deals, but you have to look for them.

JetBlue, for example, is offering a promotion on certain flights through November for $39 dollars one way.

Also experts say Thanksgiving is actually the hidden best week for international travel so going abroad with your family may be the best way to get a good deal.